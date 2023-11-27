Hess (NYSE:HES) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Hess from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $189.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Argus raised shares of Hess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Hess in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Hess from $206.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $171.00 target price (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Hess in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.06.

Hess Price Performance

Hess stock opened at $145.41 on Friday. Hess has a 52-week low of $113.82 and a 52-week high of $167.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.40. Hess had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. Hess’s quarterly revenue was down 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hess will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Hess

In related news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 24,319 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total value of $3,815,894.29. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 113,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,835,959.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hess

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in Hess by 3.6% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 10,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Hess by 1.2% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 15,749 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hess by 5.0% in the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 5,376 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Hess by 314.8% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 366,989 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,567,000 after acquiring an additional 278,511 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hess during the 1st quarter worth $1,323,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Featured Articles

