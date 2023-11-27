Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Receives $74.33 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.33.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HXL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Hexcel in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Hexcel in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of Hexcel from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Hexcel from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Hexcel

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hexcel Trading Up 0.8 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 838.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,810,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $400,780,000 after acquiring an additional 6,084,592 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hexcel in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,847,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,738,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,213,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hexcel by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,420,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $500,755,000 after buying an additional 475,375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hexcel stock opened at $67.74 on Wednesday. Hexcel has a fifty-two week low of $55.59 and a fifty-two week high of $79.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 36.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.22.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.05). Hexcel had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The company had revenue of $419.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Hexcel will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Hexcel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.60%.

Hexcel Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.