Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX) Receives GBX 1,228.14 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,228.14 ($15.37).

Several research firms recently commented on HSX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,300 ($16.26) price target on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($13.76) price target on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,070 ($13.39) to GBX 1,130 ($14.14) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th.

Get Hiscox alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Hiscox

Hiscox Stock Performance

Hiscox Company Profile

Shares of Hiscox stock opened at GBX 1,027 ($12.85) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.33, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 10.92. Hiscox has a fifty-two week low of GBX 926.04 ($11.59) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,201 ($15.03). The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 986.50 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,048.91. The company has a market capitalization of £3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,740.68, a P/E/G ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.61.

(Get Free Report

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It offers commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses; and personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, classic car, and partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hiscox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hiscox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.