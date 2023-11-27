Hsbc Holdings PLC Boosts Stock Holdings in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 21.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 289,517 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,610 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.49% of F5 worth $42,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of F5 in the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of F5 by 234.6% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of F5 during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of F5 by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of F5 by 32.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 459 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FFIV. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of F5 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on F5 from $193.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet raised F5 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered F5 from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on F5 from $162.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, F5 has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.75.

F5 stock opened at $168.09 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.03. F5, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.05 and a 12-month high of $169.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $156.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.50.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The network technology company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $707.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.44 million. F5 had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 19.14%. F5’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that F5, Inc. will post 9.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.84, for a total transaction of $362,648.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,852 shares in the company, valued at $17,448,643.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.84, for a total value of $362,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,852 shares in the company, valued at $17,448,643.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.51, for a total transaction of $156,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,711,749.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,278 shares of company stock worth $1,467,211 over the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

