Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys 138,612 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 625,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,612 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.13% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $39,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PEG. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 72.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $259,686.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,076 shares in the company, valued at $7,060,788. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 4,722 shares of company stock worth $296,348 in the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PEG stock opened at $65.00 on Monday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $53.71 and a fifty-two week high of $65.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $32.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.60.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 23.83%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Equities analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.64%.

PEG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.15.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

