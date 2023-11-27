Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $40.78 Million Stock Holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 781,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,470 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.38% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $40,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the fourth quarter worth $283,319,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,432,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $570,016,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107,405 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 2nd quarter worth about $88,550,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,698,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,693,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,626,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $646,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on REXR shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.38.

REXR stock opened at $47.72 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.10. The firm has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.56 and a 12 month high of $66.71.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.29). Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 28.28% and a return on equity of 2.96%. The firm had revenue of $205.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.96 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.76%.

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

