Hsbc Holdings PLC Lowers Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,020,999 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 162,036 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $44,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 84,122.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 123,555,492 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $5,333,891,000 after purchasing an additional 123,408,790 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $580,568,000. Altimeter Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 167.5% in the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,193,422,000 after purchasing an additional 19,260,000 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 104.0% in the first quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 500,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $15,850,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000,000 shares during the period. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $963,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 181,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,320,824.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $963,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 181,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,320,824.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 18,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $999,238.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 109,009 shares in the company, valued at $5,778,567.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 187,616 shares of company stock worth $9,747,789 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:UBER opened at $55.10 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.84. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.90 and a 1-year high of $55.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $113.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.59 and a beta of 1.23.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). Uber Technologies had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.47 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on UBER shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Thirty analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.44.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.