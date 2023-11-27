Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Stock Position Lifted by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,916 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.13% of Hubbell worth $23,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HUBB. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Hubbell by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 5,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Hubbell by 1.2% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 3.9% in the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 1,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 0.3% in the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Hubbell Stock Performance

Shares of Hubbell stock opened at $300.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $296.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $306.43. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12 month low of $219.77 and a 12 month high of $340.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.93.

Hubbell Increases Dividend

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.07 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 13.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 15.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. This is a positive change from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

Insider Transactions at Hubbell

In other news, VP Nero Jonathan M. Del sold 1,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.54, for a total value of $543,097.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,078.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HUBB. Wolfe Research raised shares of Hubbell from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hubbell from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $333.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, November 17th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of Hubbell in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hubbell currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $299.43.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Hubbell

Hubbell Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.