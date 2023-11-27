Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday.

HUBB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hubbell from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $333.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Hubbell from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hubbell has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $299.43.

Hubbell Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of HUBB stock opened at $300.53 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $296.44 and a 200-day moving average of $306.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Hubbell has a 12-month low of $219.77 and a 12-month high of $340.06. The company has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.93.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.07 by ($0.12). Hubbell had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 13.56%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hubbell will post 15.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. This is a boost from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hubbell

In other news, VP Nero Jonathan M. Del sold 1,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.54, for a total transaction of $543,097.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,078.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hubbell

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUBB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Hubbell by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,028,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,223,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509,684 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Hubbell by 3,204.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,059,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,000 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Hubbell by 133.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,543,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,646,000 after purchasing an additional 883,272 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Hubbell by 130.2% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 726,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $240,866,000 after purchasing an additional 410,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Hubbell in the 4th quarter worth about $90,375,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

