Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Receives $12.30 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.30.

HBAN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th.

Huntington Bancshares Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $10.88 on Wednesday. Huntington Bancshares has a 12 month low of $9.13 and a 12 month high of $15.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21, a PEG ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.11.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 14.71%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.06%.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Bancshares

In other news, insider Helga Houston sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total transaction of $30,167.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 592,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,502,621.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huntington Bancshares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 189,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 19,959 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $315,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 309.4% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 7,558 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,361 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 30,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 798,754 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,678,000 after purchasing an additional 293,944 shares during the last quarter. 78.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

