Huntington National Bank Acquires 256 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 26.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,238 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TYL. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the second quarter worth $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the first quarter valued at $25,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 95.2% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TYL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $465.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.43.

Tyler Technologies Stock Down 0.4 %

TYL opened at $410.12 on Monday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $301.69 and a twelve month high of $426.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $392.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $393.74. The company has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a PE ratio of 110.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.78.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.19. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $494.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.47 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tyler Technologies news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.27, for a total value of $4,633,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 6,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,696,128. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Tyler Technologies news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.27, for a total value of $4,633,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 6,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,696,128. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.32, for a total transaction of $189,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,812.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,223 shares of company stock worth $17,442,076 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Tyler Technologies

(Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.