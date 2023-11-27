Huntington National Bank Buys 139 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SouthState Corp raised its position in Avery Dennison by 130.0% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 92.7% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Avery Dennison news, SVP Ignacio J. Walker sold 403 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.33, for a total transaction of $72,672.99. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,002,023.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

AVY stock opened at $189.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.03. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52-week low of $158.93 and a 52-week high of $195.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.60.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 5.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. Research analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.45%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Avery Dennison from $201.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $184.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.25.

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

