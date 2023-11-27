Huntington National Bank Has $346,000 Position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,492 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 20,900.0% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $401,912,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 47.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 43.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, EVP Ronald Herrmann sold 510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.05, for a total transaction of $82,135.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RGA opened at $162.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $120.99 and a 1-year high of $163.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $150.55 and its 200-day moving average is $145.02.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $1.29. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 5.29%. Equities research analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 19.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.15%.

Several research analysts recently commented on RGA shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $170.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $168.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Reinsurance Group of America presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.91.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

