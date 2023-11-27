Huntington National Bank Increases Stock Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Edison International were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 64.0% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 61.4% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on EIX. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Edison International from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Edison International in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Edison International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Edison International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.42.

Edison International Price Performance

Edison International stock opened at $65.85 on Monday. Edison International has a 52-week low of $58.82 and a 52-week high of $74.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.59 and a 200-day moving average of $67.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.08). Edison International had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. Edison International’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Edison International

In other news, SVP Caroline Choi sold 11,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total value of $803,944.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,914.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

Featured Stories

