Huntington National Bank decreased its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 32.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,035 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 3.1% in the second quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 23,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,762,040,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 0.3% in the first quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 314,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,746,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 7.6% in the first quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 11,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 3.6% in the second quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 24,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery Price Performance

Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $10.81 on Monday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $8.82 and a one year high of $16.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.57 and its 200 day moving average is $11.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.16). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Warner Bros. Discovery’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WBD has been the topic of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.73.

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

