Huntington National Bank Purchases 192 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Huntington National Bank raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 140,338.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,023,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $362,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,068 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 516.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 876,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,441,000 after purchasing an additional 733,832 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $150,233,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $225,731,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,757,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $879,524,000 after purchasing an additional 293,326 shares during the period. 96.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 10,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.30, for a total value of $5,022,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,003,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,677,649.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 905 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.30, for a total value of $414,761.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 121,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,655,952. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 10,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.30, for a total value of $5,022,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,003,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,677,649.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,550 shares of company stock worth $14,667,991. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MPWR. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $575.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $551.08.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

Shares of MPWR stock opened at $549.44 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.32 billion, a PE ratio of 59.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.16. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $336.63 and a 1-year high of $595.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $473.81 and a 200 day moving average of $496.42.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.08. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 24.60%. The business had revenue of $474.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.12 million. Analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.34%.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

