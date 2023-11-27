Huntington National Bank Purchases 558 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Huntington National Bank raised its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,549 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VEEV. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $189,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,953,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $189,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,953,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $272,360.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 21,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,692,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,768 shares of company stock worth $7,990,190 in the last ninety days. 10.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

NYSE:VEEV opened at $176.57 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $195.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.64. The company has a market cap of $28.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.18, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.87. Veeva Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.00 and a fifty-two week high of $225.49.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $590.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.28 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 24.20%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Research analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on VEEV. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Veeva Systems from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Veeva Systems from $227.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.83.

Veeva Systems Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Featured Stories

