Huntington National Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Huntington National Bank raised its position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,307 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Amdocs by 13.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,815,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,422,729,000 after buying an additional 1,735,280 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 0.8% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,886,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $483,027,000 after purchasing an additional 38,242 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 5.1% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,384,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,683,000 after purchasing an additional 115,913 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 3.7% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,376,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,182,000 after purchasing an additional 84,106 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 9.5% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,070,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,437,000 after purchasing an additional 179,154 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

Amdocs Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of DOX stock opened at $83.10 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.19. Amdocs Limited has a 1-year low of $78.38 and a 1-year high of $99.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Amdocs Dividend Announcement

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. Amdocs had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Amdocs’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DOX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amdocs in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Amdocs from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.50.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

