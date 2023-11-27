Huntington National Bank Raises Stock Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 324.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,655 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,557 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Trade Desk during the first quarter worth about $1,946,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Trade Desk by 32.8% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Trade Desk by 43.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 4,276 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its stake in Trade Desk by 8.5% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 103,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,146,000 after acquiring an additional 8,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service increased its stake in Trade Desk by 11.2% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 657,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,550,000 after acquiring an additional 66,179 shares during the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Trade Desk

In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.15, for a total value of $204,381.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,883,426.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.15, for a total value of $204,381.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,883,426.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 2,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.48, for a total value of $173,712.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 660,009 shares in the company, valued at $43,877,398.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 440,587 shares of company stock worth $35,137,653 in the last three months. 10.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on TTD. Loop Capital began coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. William Blair assumed coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Trade Desk from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.71.

Trade Desk Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $67.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $32.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 217.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.68. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.20 and a 12-month high of $91.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.62.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Further Reading

