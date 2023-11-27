Huntington National Bank Sells 1,090 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Huntington National Bank cut its stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 641.6% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 70.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 93.2% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 84.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Conagra Brands Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE CAG opened at $28.31 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.64 and a 200-day moving average of $30.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.61. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.16 and a 52 week high of $41.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.15.

Insider Transactions at Conagra Brands

In related news, Director Richard H. Lenny purchased 9,238 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.31 per share, for a total transaction of $252,289.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 165,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,511,748.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

