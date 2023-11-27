Huntington National Bank Sells 1,439 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Huntington National Bank reduced its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 15.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,439 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Welltower were worth $621,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Welltower during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Welltower by 97.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Welltower by 188.5% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Welltower by 105.5% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Welltower by 30.5% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Welltower Stock Performance

Shares of WELL stock opened at $89.62 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.63 and a 200-day moving average of $81.97. The company has a market cap of $49.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 186.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.37. Welltower Inc. has a one year low of $62.62 and a one year high of $89.72.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 1.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 508.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WELL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Welltower from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Welltower from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Welltower has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.38.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

