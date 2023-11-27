Huntington National Bank Sells 209 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Huntington National Bank lessened its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AJG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $1,431,788,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $418,715,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 670.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,302,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,010,000 after buying an additional 1,133,502 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 39,117.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 987,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,824,000 after buying an additional 984,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,143,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $404,069,000 after buying an additional 619,008 shares during the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AJG opened at $252.92 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.25. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $174.45 and a 52 week high of $252.93. The company has a market capitalization of $54.61 billion, a PE ratio of 48.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.06. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.15%.

In other news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 1,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.05, for a total transaction of $276,414.55. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,529.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.94, for a total transaction of $3,524,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,058,693.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 1,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.05, for a total transaction of $276,414.55. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,023 shares in the company, valued at $477,529.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,838 shares of company stock valued at $16,846,022 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AJG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $277.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $250.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $262.00 to $266.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.77.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

