Huntington National Bank Sells 3,702 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Huntington National Bank decreased its holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 19.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,257 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,702 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SU. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 13,941 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 783.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 170,804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,012,000 after buying an additional 151,469 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,367,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 351.2% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 202,277 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,936,000 after buying an additional 157,443 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.25% of the company’s stock.

SU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. TD Securities cut shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Desjardins cut shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.60.

Shares of SU opened at $32.68 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.22. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.59 and a 12-month high of $35.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.393 per share. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.48%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

