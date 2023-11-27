Huntington National Bank Sells 504 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Huntington National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 504 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LNT. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 580.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 32,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 27,512 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 235,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,369,000 after buying an additional 7,915 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,764,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,747,000 after buying an additional 164,564 shares during the last quarter. Element Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Element Capital Management LLC now owns 32,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy during the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LNT opened at $49.75 on Monday. Alliant Energy Co. has a one year low of $45.15 and a one year high of $57.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.59.

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 16.73%. As a group, analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.4525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is presently 66.06%.

LNT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Barclays decreased their price target on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alliant Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.69.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

