HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Lifted to Buy at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $22.10 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on HCM. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of HUTCHMED in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on HUTCHMED in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on HUTCHMED from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on HUTCHMED in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. They set a buy rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $29.70.

HUTCHMED Stock Up 5.5 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HUTCHMED

Shares of HCM opened at $19.25 on Friday. HUTCHMED has a fifty-two week low of $10.35 and a fifty-two week high of $21.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. XY Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. XY Capital Ltd now owns 11,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in HUTCHMED by 4.5% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in HUTCHMED by 28.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in HUTCHMED by 2.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 57,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in HUTCHMED by 26.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. 14.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUTCHMED Company Profile

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in Hong Kong and internationally. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.

Featured Articles

