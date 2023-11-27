Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Receives $194.56 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $194.56.

A number of analysts have commented on ILMN shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Illumina from $229.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Illumina in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Illumina from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Illumina from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Illumina from $150.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th.

In related news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.84, for a total value of $35,544.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,151.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Illumina by 460.9% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 129 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its holdings in Illumina by 125.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 158 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Illumina in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Illumina in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Illumina stock opened at $98.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $119.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.81, a PEG ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.16. Illumina has a one year low of $89.00 and a one year high of $238.55.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 25.20% and a positive return on equity of 2.13%. Illumina’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Illumina will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

