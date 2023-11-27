Inceptionr LLC Buys New Position in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Inceptionr LLC purchased a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 4,723.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 211.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 1,528.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter.

Get Mirati Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 2,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total value of $85,084.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 144,032 shares in the company, valued at $5,131,860.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mirati Therapeutics Price Performance

MRTX stock opened at $56.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 0.72. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.30 and a 1-year high of $101.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.46.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.83) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $16.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.80 million. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 82.15% and a negative net margin of 1,900.65%. Mirati Therapeutics’s revenue was up 203.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.09) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -11.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on MRTX. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target (down from $83.00) on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Citigroup raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered shares of Mirati Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mirati Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MRTX

Mirati Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage oncology company, develops novel therapeutics to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company provides KRAZATI, an oral targeted treatment option for adult patients with KRAS G12C-mutated locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung (NSCLC), as well as in clinical development as a monotherapy and in combination with other agents.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.