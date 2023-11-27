Inceptionr LLC Has $218,000 Holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Inceptionr LLC cut its holdings in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) by 75.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,212 shares during the quarter. Inceptionr LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNAP. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Snap by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 3,556 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Snap by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snap by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 23,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Snap by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 786,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,305,000 after purchasing an additional 5,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap during the 1st quarter worth about $3,216,000. 44.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Snap alerts:

Snap Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SNAP opened at $12.40 on Monday. Snap Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.86 and a 1-year high of $13.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.42 billion, a PE ratio of -14.48 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.94 and its 200-day moving average is $10.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.03. Snap had a negative return on equity of 44.24% and a negative net margin of 29.99%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SNAP. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Snap from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. China Renaissance raised Snap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Snap from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Snap from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Snap has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.52.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SNAP

Insider Transactions at Snap

In other news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 6,980 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.59, for a total transaction of $66,938.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 309,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,971,317.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 6,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.59, for a total value of $66,938.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 309,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,971,317.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 10,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $122,071.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,333,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,351,818.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,617,985 shares of company stock valued at $15,309,817.

Snap Company Profile

(Free Report)

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.