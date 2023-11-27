Inceptionr LLC Has $221,000 Stock Holdings in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Inceptionr LLC lifted its position in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,955 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Inceptionr LLC’s holdings in Golar LNG were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Golar LNG by 1,037.0% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 185,062 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,997,000 after buying an additional 168,785 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Golar LNG by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,407 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Golar LNG during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,030,000. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its holdings in Golar LNG by 180.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 213,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,296,000 after buying an additional 137,000 shares during the period. Finally, Tejara Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 53.3% in the second quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd now owns 717,438 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $14,471,000 after purchasing an additional 249,456 shares during the last quarter. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golar LNG Stock Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ GLNG opened at $21.00 on Monday. Golar LNG Limited has a 12-month low of $19.62 and a 12-month high of $25.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.91 and its 200-day moving average is $22.53.

Golar LNG Announces Dividend

Golar LNG ( NASDAQ:GLNG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The shipping company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $67.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Golar LNG Limited will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GLNG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Golar LNG from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Golar LNG in a report on Monday, September 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

Golar LNG Company Profile

Golar LNG Limited designs, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It also engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels; operation of the transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management.

