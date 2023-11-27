Inceptionr LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Inceptionr LLC cut its position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 191 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Inceptionr LLC’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FCNCA. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,959 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in First Citizens BancShares by 277.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 475 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 21.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 513 shares of the bank’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $162,000. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

First Citizens BancShares Price Performance

Shares of FCNCA stock opened at $1,435.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $20.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,379.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,348.78. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $505.84 and a fifty-two week high of $1,512.07.

First Citizens BancShares Increases Dividend

First Citizens BancShares ( NASDAQ:FCNCA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $55.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $48.35 by $7.57. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 55.28% and a return on equity of 13.64%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 171.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. This is an increase from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on FCNCA. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,490.00 to $1,780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,520.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,850.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,625.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on FCNCA

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,453.96, for a total value of $2,907,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,950,434.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,453.96, for a total value of $2,907,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,950,434.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. bought 110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,150.00 per share, for a total transaction of $126,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 97,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,058,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First Citizens BancShares Profile

(Free Report)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCNCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.