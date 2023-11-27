Inceptionr LLC Makes New $212,000 Investment in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

Inceptionr LLC purchased a new position in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 219,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,868,000 after buying an additional 13,005 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 135,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,618,000 after buying an additional 43,099 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 593.5% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 38,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 33,301 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,477,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,451,000 after buying an additional 53,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $847,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

Six Flags Entertainment Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE SIX opened at $24.79 on Monday. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 12 month low of $18.29 and a 12 month high of $31.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.85 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.99.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, insider Aimee Williams-Ramey sold 11,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total value of $284,353.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

SIX has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

(Free Report)

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.