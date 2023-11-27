Inceptionr LLC Makes New Investment in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Inceptionr LLC acquired a new position in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COTY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Coty by 3.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 653,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,872,000 after purchasing an additional 21,444 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Coty by 5.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 352,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after buying an additional 18,705 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coty by 19.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 166,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 26,781 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coty by 12.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Coty by 36.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 222,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after buying an additional 59,897 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Coty news, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab bought 3,000,000 shares of Coty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.80 per share, for a total transaction of $32,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 451,853,684 shares in the company, valued at $4,880,019,787.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab acquired 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.80 per share, for a total transaction of $32,400,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 451,853,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,880,019,787.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Isabelle Parize acquired 20,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.29 per share, with a total value of $210,945.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 56,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,700.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 3,525,275 shares of company stock worth $38,061,083 over the last ninety days. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coty Price Performance

Coty stock opened at $11.35 on Monday. Coty Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.35 and a 52 week high of $13.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.90.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.08). Coty had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Coty’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Coty Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coty declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, November 13th that permits the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on COTY. StockNews.com lowered Coty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Cowen began coverage on Coty in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Coty in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.71.

Coty Profile

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

Further Reading

