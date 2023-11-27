Inceptionr LLC Makes New Investment in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR)

Inceptionr LLC bought a new position in shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,277 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 46,933 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,502,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,386 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,154,675 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $455,845,000 after acquiring an additional 455,361 shares during the period. 54.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE KKR opened at $69.20 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.87. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. has a 52 week low of $45.03 and a 52 week high of $69.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.50.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The asset manager reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $903.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $934.12 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P.’s payout ratio is 21.78%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KKR. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.86.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

