Inceptionr LLC Makes New Investment in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Inceptionr LLC acquired a new stake in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Perrigo by 168.9% in the first quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 3,959,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,032,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486,987 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in Perrigo in the first quarter worth about $80,016,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,075,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Perrigo by 256.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,420,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannell & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Perrigo in the first quarter worth approximately $35,279,000. Institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Perrigo alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PRGO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Perrigo from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Perrigo in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Patrick Lockwood-Taylor purchased 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.99 per share, for a total transaction of $318,890.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $318,890. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Perrigo news, CEO Patrick Lockwood-Taylor purchased 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.99 per share, with a total value of $318,890.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $318,890. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eduardo Guarita Bezerra bought 5,000 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.18 per share, for a total transaction of $145,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 8,428 shares in the company, valued at $245,929.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 18,040 shares of company stock worth $524,644. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Perrigo Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of PRGO stock opened at $31.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 617.52 and a beta of 0.87. Perrigo Company plc has a 52-week low of $26.81 and a 52-week high of $40.28.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. Perrigo had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 0.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Perrigo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.273 dividend. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,180.44%.

Perrigo Profile

(Free Report)

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in Ireland, the United States, France, Belgium, China, the United Kingdom, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Italy, Australia, Greece, and Spain. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.