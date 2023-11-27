Inceptionr LLC Reduces Position in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Inceptionr LLC trimmed its holdings in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,040 shares during the quarter. Inceptionr LLC’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SF. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Stifel Financial by 113,703.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,654,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $621,889,000 after acquiring an additional 10,644,895 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Stifel Financial by 422.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,120,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522,805 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Stifel Financial by 116,441.2% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,981,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979,500 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Stifel Financial during the 4th quarter worth $60,421,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Stifel Financial by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,828,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,121,000 after purchasing an additional 466,338 shares in the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SF opened at $62.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $53.47 and a 12-month high of $68.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.86.

Stifel Financial ( NYSE:SF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 12.69%. Stifel Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is 33.26%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SF shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Stifel Financial in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada.

