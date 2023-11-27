Inceptionr LLC Sells 1,647 Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Inceptionr LLC lowered its stake in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,255 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,647 shares during the quarter. Inceptionr LLC’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MKSI. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in MKS Instruments by 73.5% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 692 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in MKS Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in MKS Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Ossiam grew its position in MKS Instruments by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,445 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.30, for a total transaction of $2,432,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,999,223.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other MKS Instruments news, CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.30, for a total transaction of $2,432,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,999,223.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 10,000 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $1,000,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 88,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,802,580.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,250 shares of company stock valued at $3,454,388 in the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $78.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of -3.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.47. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.44 and a 12-month high of $114.15.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.46. MKS Instruments had a negative net margin of 45.04% and a positive return on equity of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $932.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3.42%.

MKSI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on MKS Instruments from $113.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.40.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division, Photonics Solutions Division, and Material Solutions Division.

