Inceptionr LLC Sells 716 Shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Inceptionr LLC lessened its position in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) by 15.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 716 shares during the period. Inceptionr LLC’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 447.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AXIS Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 177.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of AXIS Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 1,421.9% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,735 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXS stock opened at $55.70 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.82. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $51.25 and a 12-month high of $63.99.

AXIS Capital ( NYSE:AXS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 18.10%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.12%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AXS shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on AXIS Capital from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AXIS Capital in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AXIS Capital in a report on Friday, September 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upgraded AXIS Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded AXIS Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AXIS Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.20.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine classes covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, kidnap and ransom, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

