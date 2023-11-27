InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) versus Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Head-To-Head Survey

InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV – Get Free Report) and Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.2% of InnovAge shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.8% of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of InnovAge shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares InnovAge and Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InnovAge $699.35 million 1.16 -$6.52 million ($0.29) -20.52 Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA $20.44 billion 0.58 $709.50 million $0.82 24.48

Analyst Recommendations

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has higher revenue and earnings than InnovAge. InnovAge is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for InnovAge and Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InnovAge 0 2 0 0 2.00 Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA 1 6 2 0 2.11

InnovAge currently has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 34.45%. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a consensus target price of $17.85, suggesting a potential downside of 11.06%. Given InnovAge’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe InnovAge is more favorable than Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA.

Profitability

This table compares InnovAge and Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InnovAge -6.17% -13.04% -7.48% Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA 2.30% 4.85% 2.09%

Volatility & Risk

InnovAge has a beta of 0.09, meaning that its stock price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA beats InnovAge on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About InnovAge

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. The company manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. It also offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, dental services, mental health and psychiatric services, meals, and activities; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management. The company serves participants in the United States; and operates PACE centers in Colorado, California, New Mexico, Pennsylvania, and Virginia. The company was formerly known as TCO Group Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to InnovAge Holding Corp. in January 2021. InnovAge Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA provides dialysis and related services for individuals with renal diseases in Germany, North America, and internationally. The company offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure. It also develops, manufactures, and distributes various health care products, including polysulfone dialyzers, hemodialysis machines, peritoneal dialysis cyclers, peritoneal dialysis solutions, hemodialysis concentrates, solutions and granulates, bloodlines, renal pharmaceuticals, systems for water treatment, and acute cardiopulmonary and apheresis products. In addition, the company develops, acquires, and in-licenses renal pharmaceuticals; offers renal medications and supplies to patients at homes or to dialysis clinics; and provides vascular, cardiovascular, endovascular specialty, vascular care ambulatory surgery center, and physician nephrology and cardiology services. The company sells its products to dialysis clinics, hospitals, and specialized treatment clinics directly, as well as through local sales forces, independent distributors, dealers, and sales agents. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany.

