Insider Buying: Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Director Acquires $112,803.38 in Stock

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) Director Robert W. Stallings bought 4,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.27 per share, with a total value of $112,803.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 282,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,408,140. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Texas Capital Bancshares Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of TCBI stock opened at $54.74 on Monday. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.79 and a 52-week high of $69.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.84 and a 200-day moving average of $56.66.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.17. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 19.39% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The company had revenue of $472.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Capital Bancshares

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCBI. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 184.2% in the 1st quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 2,067,359 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,025 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 68.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,278,954 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,964,000 after purchasing an additional 927,419 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,633,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $219,159,000 after purchasing an additional 762,038 shares during the last quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 99.2% in the 3rd quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 1,450,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,405,000 after purchasing an additional 722,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $29,735,000. Institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

TCBI has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Capital Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.38.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

Featured Stories

