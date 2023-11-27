Insider Buying: Valeura Energy Inc. (TSE:VLE) Insider Acquires C$205,200.00 in Stock

Valeura Energy Inc. (TSE:VLE – Get Free Report) insider Thoresen Thai Agencies Public Company Limited bought 60,000 shares of Valeura Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$3.42 per share, with a total value of C$205,200.00.

Thoresen Thai Agencies Public Company Limited also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 20th, Thoresen Thai Agencies Public Company Limited bought 70,000 shares of Valeura Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$3.45 per share, with a total value of C$241,500.00.

On Thursday, November 16th, Thoresen Thai Agencies Public Company Limited purchased 20,000 shares of Valeura Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$3.40 per share, with a total value of C$68,000.00.

On Tuesday, November 14th, Thoresen Thai Agencies Public Company Limited purchased 500,000 shares of Valeura Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$3.81 per share, with a total value of C$1,905,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 8th, Thoresen Thai Agencies Public Company Limited purchased 300,000 shares of Valeura Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$3.67 per share, with a total value of C$1,101,000.00.

Valeura Energy Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of VLE opened at C$3.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$350.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.90. Valeura Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.61 and a 12 month high of C$4.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.54.

About Valeura Energy

Valeura Energy ( TSE:VLE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$200.37 million for the quarter. Valeura Energy had a return on equity of 137.84% and a net margin of 64.69%. Equities analysts predict that Valeura Energy Inc. will post 0.4539474 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valeura Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Thailand and in Turkey. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

