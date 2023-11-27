Insider Selling: DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Insider Sells 200,000 Shares of Stock

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.27, for a total transaction of $7,654,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,476,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,055,566.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jason Robins also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 20th, Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of DraftKings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.11, for a total transaction of $5,422,000.00.

DraftKings stock opened at $38.70 on Monday. DraftKings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.69 and a fifty-two week high of $39.13. The stock has a market cap of $33.25 billion, a PE ratio of -17.75 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $789.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $702.26 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 30.41% and a negative return on equity of 96.17%. Research analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DKNG shares. Argus raised their price target on shares of DraftKings from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 6th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of DraftKings from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of DraftKings by 7.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Udine Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of DraftKings by 0.5% in the third quarter. Udine Wealth Management Inc. now owns 79,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of DraftKings by 10.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of DraftKings by 2.2% in the third quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its position in shares of DraftKings by 2.4% in the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 17,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.84% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

