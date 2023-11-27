Insider Selling: Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) CAO Sells $231,562.80 in Stock

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) CAO Sharon Villaverde sold 2,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.10, for a total value of $231,562.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,524 shares in the company, valued at $666,100.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Dycom Industries Trading Down 0.8 %

Dycom Industries stock opened at $101.34 on Monday. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.33 and a 52 week high of $115.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.28.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 23.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 4.6% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,369 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Dycom Industries by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 430 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Dycom Industries by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 974 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Dycom Industries by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,268 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 2.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,082 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America started coverage on Dycom Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Dycom Industries from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. B. Riley lifted their price target on Dycom Industries from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com cut Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Dycom Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dycom Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DY

Dycom Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.