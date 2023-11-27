Insider Selling: Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) CFO Sells $132,922.90 in Stock

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 4,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total value of $132,922.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 326,865 shares in the company, valued at $10,714,634.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Eva Renee Barnett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 10th, Eva Renee Barnett sold 4,557 shares of Immunovant stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total value of $168,244.44.

Immunovant Stock Performance

IMVT stock opened at $33.42 on Monday. Immunovant, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.40 and a fifty-two week high of $44.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.38. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.96 and a beta of 0.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Immunovant ( NASDAQ:IMVT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.45). Equities analysts predict that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Immunovant in the second quarter worth about $1,320,000. Commodore Capital LP grew its position in shares of Immunovant by 25.2% during the first quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 1,440,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,350,000 after purchasing an additional 290,494 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Immunovant by 206.9% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares in the last quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immunovant during the first quarter worth about $1,790,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Immunovant by 8.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 182,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,463,000 after purchasing an additional 13,492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IMVT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on Immunovant from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. UBS Group raised Immunovant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Immunovant from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Immunovant from $32.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on Immunovant from $29.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Immunovant presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.54.

Immunovant Company Profile

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

