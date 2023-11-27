Insider Selling: Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) CEO Sells 23,414 Shares of Stock

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) CEO John T. Hall sold 23,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.45, for a total value of $900,268.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,610,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,266,573.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Intapp Stock Up 1.2 %

Intapp stock opened at $38.66 on Monday. Intapp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.57 and a 52 week high of $50.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.45 and a beta of 0.61.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Intapp had a negative return on equity of 17.81% and a negative net margin of 17.35%. The company had revenue of $101.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.82 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on INTA shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Intapp from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. UBS Group started coverage on Intapp in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Barclays started coverage on Intapp in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Intapp from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Intapp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Intapp by 5.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,166,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,652,000 after buying an additional 221,256 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Intapp by 18.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,642,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,662,000 after buying an additional 257,584 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intapp by 23.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,469,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,581,000 after purchasing an additional 276,813 shares in the last quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Intapp by 824.1% during the second quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,421,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Intapp by 44.8% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,363,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,690,000 after acquiring an additional 422,016 shares in the last quarter.

Intapp Company Profile

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

Featured Stories

