Insider Selling: Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) Senior Officer Sells C$296,452.97 in Stock

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Jeremy Don Tucker sold 8,789 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.73, for a total value of C$296,452.97.

Spin Master Stock Up 0.4 %

TOY opened at C$34.26 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$34.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$35.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.71. Spin Master Corp. has a one year low of C$30.82 and a one year high of C$39.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.88.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C$1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.32 by C$0.48. Spin Master had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 8.98%. The business had revenue of C$952.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$970.92 million. Analysts anticipate that Spin Master Corp. will post 3.2620624 EPS for the current year.

Spin Master Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Spin Master’s payout ratio is currently 11.06%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TOY shares. National Bankshares cut their target price on Spin Master from C$46.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Spin Master from C$55.00 to C$52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Cormark raised their price target on Spin Master from C$54.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. CIBC lowered their price target on Spin Master from C$50.00 to C$47.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Spin Master from C$51.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$50.19.

Spin Master Company Profile

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, engages in the creation, design, manufacture, licensing, and marketing of various toys, entertainment, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Toys, Entertainment, and Digital Games.

