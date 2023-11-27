Insider Selling: Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) Senior Officer Sells C$296,452.97 in Stock

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Jeremy Don Tucker sold 8,789 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.73, for a total value of C$296,452.97.
Spin Master Stock Up 0.4 %
TOY opened at C$34.26 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$34.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$35.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.71. Spin Master Corp. has a one year low of C$30.82 and a one year high of C$39.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.88.
Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C$1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.32 by C$0.48. Spin Master had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 8.98%. The business had revenue of C$952.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$970.92 million. Analysts anticipate that Spin Master Corp. will post 3.2620624 EPS for the current year.
Spin Master Dividend Announcement
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TOY shares. National Bankshares cut their target price on Spin Master from C$46.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Spin Master from C$55.00 to C$52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Cormark raised their price target on Spin Master from C$54.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. CIBC lowered their price target on Spin Master from C$50.00 to C$47.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Spin Master from C$51.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$50.19.
Read Our Latest Research Report on TOY
Spin Master Company Profile
Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, engages in the creation, design, manufacture, licensing, and marketing of various toys, entertainment, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Toys, Entertainment, and Digital Games.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Spin Master
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- The bottom is in for this beaten-down retailer.
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/20 – 11/24
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Rollercoaster week for Safety Shot, stock surges, shorts stirred
Receive News & Ratings for Spin Master Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spin Master and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.