Insider Selling: Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Director Sells $331,650.00 in Stock

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) Director Richard W. Fisher sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total value of $331,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,227 shares in the company, valued at $1,540,646.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Tenet Healthcare Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:THC opened at $68.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.05. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a one year low of $42.99 and a one year high of $85.40.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 25.34%. Tenet Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on THC. Stephens boosted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $94.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $76.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $87.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.31.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

