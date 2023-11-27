Insider Selling: TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) EVP Sells $149,442.40 in Stock

TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST – Get Free Report) EVP Kristine C. Syrvalin sold 7,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total value of $149,442.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,555,687.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
NYSE TMST opened at $20.73 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $894.50 million, a P/E ratio of 30.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.75. TimkenSteel Co. has a 1 year low of $15.59 and a 1 year high of $23.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.58.
TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $354.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.73 million. TimkenSteel had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 9.74%. On average, research analysts forecast that TimkenSteel Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on TimkenSteel in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
TimkenSteel Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets. Its products are used in gears; hubs; axles; crankshafts and connecting rods; oil country drill pipes; bits and collars; bearing races and rolling elements; bushings; fuel injectors; wind energy shafts; anti-friction bearings; and other applications.
