Insider Selling: TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) EVP Sells $149,442.40 in Stock

TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST – Get Free Report) EVP Kristine C. Syrvalin sold 7,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total value of $149,442.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,555,687.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

TimkenSteel Stock Performance

NYSE TMST opened at $20.73 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $894.50 million, a P/E ratio of 30.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.75. TimkenSteel Co. has a 1 year low of $15.59 and a 1 year high of $23.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.58.

Get TimkenSteel alerts:

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $354.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.73 million. TimkenSteel had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 9.74%. On average, research analysts forecast that TimkenSteel Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in TimkenSteel during the 3rd quarter valued at $394,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of TimkenSteel in the third quarter worth $1,542,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 1.0% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 106,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TimkenSteel in the third quarter worth $1,248,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 312.5% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on TimkenSteel in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TMST

About TimkenSteel

(Get Free Report)

TimkenSteel Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets. Its products are used in gears; hubs; axles; crankshafts and connecting rods; oil country drill pipes; bits and collars; bearing races and rolling elements; bushings; fuel injectors; wind energy shafts; anti-friction bearings; and other applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TimkenSteel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TimkenSteel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.