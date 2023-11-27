Insider Selling: VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) CEO Sells $1,068,200.00 in Stock

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.64, for a total value of $1,068,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,935,493.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

D James Bidzos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 21st, D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.65, for a total value of $1,063,250.00.

On Thursday, November 16th, D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.36, for a total value of $1,046,800.00.

On Tuesday, November 14th, D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.96, for a total value of $1,044,800.00.

VeriSign Stock Performance

Shares of VRSN opened at $213.23 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $205.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.37 and a beta of 0.94. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $188.44 and a 52 week high of $229.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VeriSign

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The information services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.09. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.68% and a net margin of 49.38%. The firm had revenue of $376.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRSN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,956,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in VeriSign by 6.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,152,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,934,092,000 after purchasing an additional 587,635 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in VeriSign by 31.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,272,459 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $480,239,000 after purchasing an additional 537,499 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in VeriSign by 123.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 563,787 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $127,399,000 after purchasing an additional 311,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in VeriSign by 14.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,826,836 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $369,989,000 after purchasing an additional 233,811 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

