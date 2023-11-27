Insider Selling: Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) EVP Sells $680,181.25 in Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.47, for a total value of $680,181.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 260,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,479,568.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Walmart Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $156.06 on Monday. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.09 and a 1 year high of $169.94. The company has a market cap of $420.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $161.28 and its 200 day moving average is $157.98.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. Walmart’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 93,272.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 821,003,685 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $129,045,359,000 after acquiring an additional 820,124,410 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 112,181.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,240,599,000 after purchasing an additional 22,834,564 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,598,736,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 1,164,937.0% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,718,400 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000,000 after purchasing an additional 4,717,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 7,546.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,166,995 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $467,747,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125,576 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on Walmart from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Walmart from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.00.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

