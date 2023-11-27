Insider Selling: Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) EVP Sells $680,181.25 in Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.47, for a total value of $680,181.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 260,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,479,568.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Walmart Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $156.06 on Monday. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.09 and a 1 year high of $169.94. The company has a market cap of $420.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $161.28 and its 200 day moving average is $157.98.
Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. Walmart’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on Walmart from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Walmart from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.00.
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.
