Insider Selling: Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Insider Sells $185,950.50 in Stock

Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) insider Warton Wang sold 3,975 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total value of $185,950.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,952.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Yum China stock opened at $44.67 on Monday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.48 and a twelve month high of $64.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.86.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.09). Yum China had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. Yum China’s payout ratio is currently 27.96%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on YUMC. TheStreet downgraded Yum China from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com cut Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $65.78 to $71.30 in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on Yum China from $77.90 to $79.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.25.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YUMC. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in Yum China in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Yum China by 116.8% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Yum China during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Yum China by 817.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Yum China during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. 73.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform, which sells electronics, home and kitchen accessories, and other general merchandise, as well as fried rice, steak, and pasta; and offers online food deliver services.

